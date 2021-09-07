Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WIS) — A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire over the weekend says he is going to rehab.

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have prompted Murdaugh to confront his substance dependency and voluntarily check into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility.

According to Griffin, Murdaugh checked into the facility after being discharged from the hospital Monday.

Alex Murdaugh’s statement Monday also said he “made a lot of decisions that I truly regret” but did not go into details.

Hours later, Murdaugh’s law firm said he took money from the business.

PMPED law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were killed June 7.

No arrests have been made.

In the Murdaugh murders case in the past 24 hrs we’ve learned:

-Alex Murdaugh was accused of taking money from his own firm

-Resigned from the firm

-Was shot in the head on the side of the road and is out of the hospital

-No shooter in custody

-Is in rehab for substance abuse — Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) September 7, 2021

