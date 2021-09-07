Submit a Tip
Driver discovers body alongside Georgetown County road, sheriff’s office says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was discovered along a road.

A driver noticed the body around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Brick Chimney and Sagamon roads and notified the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5101.

