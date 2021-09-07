Georgetown County coroner names man found dead along road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have released the name of the person found dead along a road in Georgetown County.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as Daquawn Cuttino, 27, of Georgetown.

Authorities said a motorist found the victim around 10:30 p.m. Monday near Brick Chimney Road and Sagamon Road.

Ridgeway deemed the case a homicide.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5101.

