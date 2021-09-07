Submit a Tip
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank

Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Sep. 7, 2021
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former South Carolina police chief is headed to prison after he admitted to robbing a Pawleys Island bank.

Richard Inman, 53, pleaded guilty to going into a Bank of America branch along Highway 17 Bypass in March 2019 with intent to steal money.

He handed a teller a note demanding money and said that he was armed with a gun.

Inman then drove away from the bank in a van and started a chase with deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charleston County sheriff’s deputies helped in stopping the vehicle, and after getting out of the van, Inman was shot by a deputy.

The judge sentenced Inman to 15 years suspended upon serving five years in prison which will then be followed by five years of probation.

Inman was the chief of the Williamston Police Department but left the department in 2011.

His employment records also show that he worked at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office from May 2000 to March 2001.

