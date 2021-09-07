FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increase starting today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re giving you the First Alert to rain chances increasing starting today.

The muggy meter will fall behind the cold front on Thursday! A nice stretch of weather arrives on Friday and continues into the weekend. (WMBF)

Highs will continue to climb into the mid-upper 80s today with the humidity back in full force for the middle of the week. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s both today and tomorrow before scattered showers and storms return to the forecast.

The rainfall remains scattered today through Thursday. (WMBF)

With increasing moisture, rain chances will increase, mainly in the afternoon and evening over the next three days. Not everyone will see the rain but scattered showers and storms are likely for today, Wednesday and again Thursday. The threat of severe weather is unlikely but heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be expected in any storm that forms over the next three days.

The cold front moves through the area on Thursday, bringing drier air behind it. (WMBF)

Our rain chances on Thursday will be because of the approaching cold front, ushering in showers and storms not only for the afternoon but a drop in the humidity, behind the front for the end of the week. The drier and less humid air arrives for Friday and lingers through next weekend. Morning temperatures will drop into the low-mid 60s inland and the upper 60s on the beaches. Afternoon highs for Friday through the weekend will start off in the low-mid 80s but increase back into the mid-upper 80s for Sunday.

RIP CURRENT RISK

The rip current threat will increase starting tomorrow and continuing through Friday. (WMBF)

Heads up! If you’re planning on heading to the beach, our rip current threat will increase through the week as Larry brings indirect impacts to the area. While Larry is still a major hurricane, it will directly impact Bermuda. While that happens, waves and swells will increase in size by Wednesday and through Friday! Expect a high rip current risk along the Grand Strand starting tomorrow and continuing through the end of the week. If you plan to head to the beach later this week, it’ll be one of those weeks where you won’t be in the water much. The surf will calm down by this weekend.

