DHEC reports four-day total of over 16,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s health agency released the newest COVID-19 case data after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed there were 16,612 new confirmed cases in the state from Thursday through Sunday. The agency didn’t release COVID-19 data over the weekend, so it released four days’ worth of information on Tuesday.

COVID-19 CASE INFORMATION:

Out of the 16,612 confirmed cases, 939 were in Horry County, 590 in Florence County and 157 cases were in Darlington County.

DHEC also reported 149 confirmed deaths connected to COVID-19, with 11 in Horry County and five in Florence County.

DHEC leaders and doctors across the state continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 57.7% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 48.7% have completed their vaccination.

CLICK HERE to find a vaccination location near you.

