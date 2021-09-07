Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies search for suspect after domestic-related shooting in Darlington County

Jessie Washington
Jessie Washington(Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is wanted by Darlington County deputies after a shooting Monday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Marcus Drive in the Hartsville area.

As of Tuesday, the victim is in critical condition. Deputies said the shooting was domestic-related.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Jessie Washington. He is wanted for attempted murder.

If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts, call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4105.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Kyree Brown
Myrtle Beach police charge man with attempted murder in Labor Day shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Georgetown County residents killed in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer, coroner says
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a store in Lumberton.
Police make arrests after shooting outside Lumberton store
(Source: Pixabay)
New emergency room opens in Carolina Forest
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Kyree Brown
Man charged in Myrtle Beach Labor Day shooting set to appear in court for bond hearing