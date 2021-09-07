Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office said a man drowned in a neighborhood pool near the Market Common area Monday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 40-year-old Christopher Skinner was found unresponsive around 8 a.m. in a pool off Yorkshire Parkway.

He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center were he died a few hours later.

Willard said he died of asphyxiation due to drowning.

His drowning has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to a crash involving an ambulance early Sunday.
3 Horry County Fire Rescue members injured after crash involving ambulance
Police investigating after man shot in Myrtle Beach
Kyree Brown
Myrtle Beach police charge man with attempted murder in Labor Day shooting

Latest News

Driver discovers body alongside Georgetown County road, sheriff’s office says
.
Myrtle Beach International Airport sees significant increase in passenger numbers
.
Labor Day weekday brings final surge of visitors as Myrtle Beach businesses struggle to keep up
The Orangeburg County Animal Shelter is quickly recuperating after hundreds of pounds of dog...
Orangeburg shelter receives hundreds of donations after thieves steal dog food