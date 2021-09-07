Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office said a man drowned in a neighborhood pool near the Market Common area Monday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 40-year-old Christopher Skinner was found unresponsive around 8 a.m. in a pool off Yorkshire Parkway.

He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center were he died a few hours later.

Willard said he died of asphyxiation due to drowning.

His drowning has been ruled accidental.

