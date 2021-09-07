Coastal Carolina University receives generous gift from former football coach Joe Moglia

CONWAY, S.C. – Days away from hosting its first-ever football game versus a Power 5 opponent in Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina University has received a generous gift from former head football coach, Joe Moglia.

The contribution enables the University to begin design work on an indoor practice facility, expanded football facilities, and a proposed south endzone project. His gift will also complete the funding for a new stadium for the men’s and women’s soccer programs.

“This is a significant step forward for our athletics program at Coastal Carolina University and indicative of Coach Moglia’s commitment to our student-athletes and our institution,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson. “We truly appreciate Joe’s past, present, and future leadership at Coastal Carolina University and his advocacy of our students. In recognition of his continued support, the soon-to-be-designed academic and athletic facility will be named The Joe Moglia Center.”

While Moglia stepped down from full-time coaching in 2018, he still serves the University as chair of athletics, executive director of football, and executive advisor to the president.

“In 2012, [former] President David DeCenzo offered me the opportunity to be the head football coach at Coastal Carolina, when no other athletic director or university president in this country was willing to give me a chance,” said Moglia. “Under the leadership of Coach Jamey Chadwell and President Michael Benson, I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program and the incredible prospects for our entire University. I’m very proud to be a small part of it.”

With Moglia’s gift, the new soccer facility now has the funds needed to complete the project. All the requisite state approvals have been secured; design work and construction will begin immediately with an anticipated completion date in time for the 2023 season.

The new soccer venue will be located on CCU’s East Campus, where it will join the existing Delan and Lynn Stevens Tennis Complex and the Beach Volleyball Complex.

With future plans for relocating the track and field facility to that area as well, the location will become a full complex for serving the University’s Olympic sports.

Moglia, the former chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, has received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Sharp Trophy for Leadership, and has been honored by the National Italian American Foundation, the Columbus Citizens Foundation, the Irish Arts Center, the American Institute for Stuttering, and the Stuttering Association for the Young. He has been inducted into eight Halls of Fame, including at his alma mater, Fordham University, is a member of the National Economics Honor Society, and is the recipient of three honorary doctorates.

Moglia has already had a book written about his life, and he is the only author in the world who has written books published on both investing and football. He is currently writing a book on leadership.

In his first five years as CCU’s head coach, Moglia led the Chanticleers to the FCS national playoffs all five years and to conference championships in four of the five seasons. Coastal rose to an FCS No. 1 ranking in both the 2014 and 2015 seasons – a first in program history. Owner of a 56-22 overall record at Coastal, Moglia was a recipient of the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award and the Vince Lombardi Award, and was inducted into the Lombardi Hall of Fame.

Reactions to Moglia’s gift and the impact it will have on Chanticleer Athletics:

Jamey Chadwell – CCU Head Football Coach” Coach [Joe] Moglia loves Coastal Carolina University, and this commitment shows how much he values and supports all of our student-athletes. These new facilities will allow us to not only continue to build our program and help us continue to compete for championships, but also be an asset for all of our athletic programs at Coastal.”

Paul Hogan – CCU Head Women’s Soccer Coach” Joe’s gift sends a clear message to our female student-athletes that an investment in women is an investment in the future. He started as the football coach at Coastal but was so much more than that, even from the beginning. He brought in Denise Karkos, [former chief marketing officer at TD Ameritrade], a former women’s college soccer player, to speak with female athletes on campus and ended up inspiring the next generation of female CMOs. I can always count on a text or email from him after games, notes on holidays, and just general support, letting me know that he cares and supports our female athletes. A leader like Joe is truly invaluable to not only this athletic department but also this University.”

Shaun Docking – CCU Head Men’s Soccer Coach” I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for this gift from Joe. This will make a large impact on the lives of so many of our student-athletes and alumni within both of our soccer programs. In my opinion, Joe has single-handedly been the best thing that has happened to Coastal Carolina University and the Grand Strand community in the past 10 years.”

