Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Summerville firefighters collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida

Summerville firefighters are collecting items like cleaning supplies, Gatorade, water,...
Summerville firefighters are collecting items like cleaning supplies, Gatorade, water, generators and carbon monoxide detectors to take to victims of Hurricane Ida.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Fire and Rescue is asking for the community’s help in raising donations for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Fire officials are collecting items like cleaning supplies, Gatorade, water, generators and carbon monoxide detectors.

Summerville Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Christopher Tennyson said the idea came about through a company he works with part-time called On Scene Training Associates. He says they have a great relationship with many of the smaller agencies and departments in Louisiana that are in need of help.

Tennyson says he and a captain from the North Charleston Fire Department will drive the products to the areas in need on Sept. 19 and will stay for a few days to help with whatever else they need.

Tennyson says it’s important to lend a helping hand from afar.

“We all know that we’re not above natural disasters, either,” Tennyson said. “And so when the time comes that it’s our turn to need help from as far away as even California, I think with us helping other agencies the return will come tenfold, and that’s what it’s all about, just helping each other out.”

Fire officials say you can drop off the items at any of the five Summerville stations:

  • 300 West Second North Street
  • 110 Luden Road
  • 1701 Old Trolley Road
  • 164 Sheep Island Road
  • 101 West Butternut Road

They will accept donations through the morning of Sept. 19.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to a crash involving an ambulance early Sunday.
3 Horry County Fire Rescue members injured after crash involving ambulance
Police investigating after man shot in Myrtle Beach
Kyree Brown
Myrtle Beach police charge man with attempted murder in Labor Day shooting