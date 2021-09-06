Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Small memorial grows outside of Conway church where 17-year-old’s body was found

A small memorial is outside the Coastal Community Church where Angelina Pacheco's body was found.
A small memorial is outside the Coastal Community Church where Angelina Pacheco's body was found.(Source: WMBF News)
By Katherine Phillips and Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – It could be a couple of months before authorities know what caused a young woman’s death in Conway.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told WMBF News that 17-year-old Angelina “AJ” Pacheco’s body had been outside Coastal Community Church, off Highway 378, for a few hours before it was found early Wednesday morning.

Willard added that it would take about eight weeks for the cause of death to be determined.

The coroner’s office said that Pacheco died Tuesday night and her body was placed at the church.

It’s where a small memorial of flowers and stuffed animals has been growing since the announcement of her death. Her obituary shows that she was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend who loved nature, fishing, skateboarding and singing.

“AJ loved everyone, especially her family, and she loved spending time with her sisters. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her,” her obituary states.

The Conway Police Department arrested 19-year-old Chandler Richardson on Wednesday in connection to Pacheco’s death.

RELATED COVERAGE | 17-year-old girl found dead outside Conway church, 19-year-old charged

Chandler Richardson
Chandler Richardson(JRLDC)

An arrest warrant states that Richardson failed to render aid to Pacheco following an incident where he was driving a vehicle.

The document also show that Richardson left her where she was found, resulting in her death.

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jail records show he was released Thursday on a $30,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Pachenco’s family with funeral costs

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to a crash involving an ambulance early Sunday.
3 Horry County Fire Rescue members injured after crash involving ambulance
Police investigating after man shot in Myrtle Beach
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Chandler Richardson
17-year-old girl found dead outside Conway church, 19-year-old charged

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach International Airport sees significant increase in passenger numbers
.
Labor Day weekday brings final surge of visitors as Myrtle Beach businesses struggle to keep up
Georgetown County residents killed in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer, coroner says
Demarreon McDaniel
Deputies capture ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after 64-year-old found dead in Robeson County home