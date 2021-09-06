Small memorial grows outside of Conway church where 17-year-old’s body was found

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – It could be a couple of months before authorities know what caused a young woman’s death in Conway.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told WMBF News that 17-year-old Angelina “AJ” Pacheco’s body had been outside Coastal Community Church, off Highway 378, for a few hours before it was found early Wednesday morning.

Willard added that it would take about eight weeks for the cause of death to be determined.

The coroner’s office said that Pacheco died Tuesday night and her body was placed at the church.

It’s where a small memorial of flowers and stuffed animals has been growing since the announcement of her death. Her obituary shows that she was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend who loved nature, fishing, skateboarding and singing.

“AJ loved everyone, especially her family, and she loved spending time with her sisters. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her,” her obituary states.

The Conway Police Department arrested 19-year-old Chandler Richardson on Wednesday in connection to Pacheco’s death.

An arrest warrant states that Richardson failed to render aid to Pacheco following an incident where he was driving a vehicle.

The document also show that Richardson left her where she was found, resulting in her death.

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jail records show he was released Thursday on a $30,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Pachenco’s family with funeral costs

