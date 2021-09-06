Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police investigate Labor Day shooting; 1 in custody

(WMC Action News 5)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Labor Day morning.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard for a shots fired call.

Gretchen Kalar, a spokesperson for the police department, said that one person is in custody at this time, but it is still an active investigation.

The person’s name has not been released.

Kalar added that there have been no reported injuries at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

