Myrtle Beach International Airport sees significant increase in passenger numbers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Labor Day weekend means the tourist season is wrapping up in the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport saw one of its busiest seasons ever this summer, seeing significant growth and surprisingly it is already surpassing 2019s records.

An MYR spokesperson said this July, it was the busiest airport in the state of South Carolina setting a monthly traffic record with 548,000 passengers passing through.

Officials have been urging locals and visitors alike to arrive at MYR two to three hours before their departure time. This became even more true when just last month Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the U.S.

Additionally, more traffic came through as Southwest Airlines started flying out of MYR back in May.

“Southwest along with all our carriers opens up opportunities for tourists to come from different parts of the county. Whether it’s the northeast the Midwest. So these additional flights and new frequencies and new flights to our markets give tourism more opportunities to travel or tourist more opportunities to come to the Grand Strand,” said Ryan Betcher, MYR spokesperson.

Even though official numbers from this summer are not complete yet, MYR officials are expecting mind-blowing figures.

”The new flights and additional capacity that we have seen this summer, it has really shown that Myrtle Beach is very popular. What it also tells us is that the airlines are recognizing these kinds of built-up travel demands for beach and leisure destinations so they see the impotence of the grand strand as it relates to tourism and visitors wanting to come to our area,” said Betcher.

The airport also said they do see airlines assigning more seats to the market for this upcoming fall season, meaning they are expecting the fall season to be busy just not as busy as this summer.

