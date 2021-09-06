Submit a Tip
Labor Day weekday brings final surge of visitors as Myrtle Beach businesses struggle to keep up

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and what has been a long and grueling season for short-staffed business in Myrtle Beach.

Businesses and restaurants in downtown Myrtle Beach have all faced the challenge of hiring enough workers to keep up with the surge of tourists who were ready for a vacation after being stuck at home in 2020.

To stay afloat with the demands many current employees worked harder than ever.

“Working 6 days a week, working 12 hours a day 10 hours a day, that’s how we did it,” said Robert Alston, the manager of Peaches Corner.

One of the reasons behind the lack of workforce has been attributed to the lack of J-1 students being able to come to the United States from other countries and work during the summer. But Alston weighed in on the workforce shortage.

“Can’t do the job, I don’t know the problem. Well, I do know, in this economy people don’t want to work, just don’t want to work and we can’t find help,” said the manager of Peaches Corner, Robert Alston.

In an effort to get more people back to work, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ended pandemic-related unemployment benefits at the end of June.

According to the latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, Horry County’s unemployment rate for the month of July stands at 5.1%, which is down from 5.4% in June and 9.5% in July 2020 in the height of the pandemic.

But despite working the extra hours and days, the thousands of tourists coming to the Grand Strand has helped to boost businesses after the slump in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“With business-wise it has improved, this has been a busy season for us,” said Alston.

And businesses could still stay busy even through September.

The Myrtle Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau shows that as of Sept. 1, the number of hotel bookings for the next 60 days is outpacing 2019 and 2020.

“We’ve been seeing strong destination demand and expect to see average occupancy rates continue to increase up to date of stay,” the Myrtle Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureaus stated on its website.

