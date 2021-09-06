Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown County residents killed in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer, coroner says

(Raycom)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County coroner identified the two people who were killed Friday afternoon after their SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in the Bennettsville area.

Coroner Tim Brown released the names on Monday. He said 21-year-old Xavious Dereef of Pawleys Island and 18-year-old Kenisha Tucker of Georgetown died in the wreck.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 2 p.m. Friday a Dodge Durango SUV was on Gravel Pit Road when the driver went through a stop sign and was hit by a tractor-trailer on Salem Road.

Lee added that the SUV caught fire.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to a crash involving an ambulance early Sunday.
3 Horry County Fire Rescue members injured after crash involving ambulance
Police investigating after man shot in Myrtle Beach
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Chandler Richardson
17-year-old girl found dead outside Conway church, 19-year-old charged

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach International Airport sees significant increase in passenger numbers
.
Labor Day weekday brings final surge of visitors as Myrtle Beach businesses struggle to keep up
A small memorial is outside the Coastal Community Church where Angelina Pacheco's body was found.
Small memorial grows outside of Conway church where 17-year-old’s body was found
Demarreon McDaniel
Deputies capture ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after 64-year-old found dead in Robeson County home