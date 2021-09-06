Georgetown County residents killed in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer, coroner says
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County coroner identified the two people who were killed Friday afternoon after their SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in the Bennettsville area.
Coroner Tim Brown released the names on Monday. He said 21-year-old Xavious Dereef of Pawleys Island and 18-year-old Kenisha Tucker of Georgetown died in the wreck.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 2 p.m. Friday a Dodge Durango SUV was on Gravel Pit Road when the driver went through a stop sign and was hit by a tractor-trailer on Salem Road.
Lee added that the SUV caught fire.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
