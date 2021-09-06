Florence School District 4 extends virtual instruction for all students through Sept. 10

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students in Florence School District Four will have another week of learning from home.

The school district sent a letter to parents on Sunday stating that it is extending virtual learning for all Florence School District Four students until Friday, Sept. 10.

Originally, students were going to return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday. But now they will be back in class on Monday, Sept. 13.

Virtual instruction will be provided for all students in grades 1-12. Students in grades 4K and 5K, as well as those without internet access, will receive instructional packets.

“The safety of all of our students remains very important to us. We ask that you continue to stay safe during this time as well as the holiday weekend and continue to follow all recommended safety protocols,” the letter stated.

All sports and afterschool activities will also remain suspended during this time.

The district also said that bus drivers will continue to deliver breakfast and lunch to families during virtual instruction.

