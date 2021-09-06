Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances trending higher this week

Some afternoon storms are likely
Some afternoon storms are likely
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More heat, humidity, and afternoon rain chances are expected this week.

Afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s through Wednesday, feeling even hotter with the added humidity. Expect the heat index to climb to near 98° Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will increase, mainly focused on the afternoon and evening. Not everybody will see the rain but scattered showers and storms are likely Tuesday, Wednesday, and again Thursday. Severe weather is unlikely but heavy rain and frequent lightning is expected.

Another cold front is set to arrive late this week, ushering in another drop in humidity! The drier air arrives Friday and lingers through next weekend. Mornings drop into the upper 60s through the weekend with 80s and sunny skies each afternoon.

Nice drop in humidity for the weekend
Nice drop in humidity for the weekend

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

