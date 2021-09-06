Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Humidity returns this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was nice while it lasted. That weekend was perfect but unfortunately, our forecast will return to where it should be for the start of September. It’s not the worst humidity in the world but unfortunately, the heat and humidity is back!

Highs climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland.
It’s shaping up to be a nice Labor Day in terms of a forecast. Along with the return of humidity, we will see partly cloudy skies today with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll hold onto an isolated shower at 20% but it won’t be anything to worry about. Keep in mind that some of you could see that stray chance if you’re headed to the beach or pool this afternoon.

Here's a look at the daily rain chances for the week with a few isolated/scattered storms this...
The forecast will remain muggy, summer-like and warm for the start of the week. The muggy meter will continue to climb each day with highs in the mid-upper 80s through Wednesday. Rain chances will remain scattered through the first few days of the week before a potential cool down arrives as we head into Thursday and Friday.

The muggy meter climbs through the middle of the week.
When we say cool down, it won’t be much but there COULD be some small relief toward the ends of the week in terms of humidity. The winds will shift just enough to end the week and cool those temps down to the low-mid 80s on the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland. Unfortunately, it won’t be the cooler mornings or NO humidity we saw last week but anything counts.

