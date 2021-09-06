14-year-old boy charged with murder after 16-year-old killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a 14-year-old with murder after a 16-year-old boy was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in north Charlotte.

Officials responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity Road.

Police said a teen boy died at the scene, while two other people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and to the neck.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jaylen Xavier Foster. CMPD detectives have also charged a 14-year-old boy for the murder of Jaylen Foster.

The 14-year-old was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of stolen motor vehicle.

As a result of their continued investigation, Homicide Unit Detectives identified the 14-year-old as a suspect in this case.

On Sept. 6, detectives interviewed the juvenile and at the conclusion of the interview, a Secure Custody Order (SCO) was issued for his arrest. The juvenile was transferred to the custody of the designated Juvenile Detention Facility.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.