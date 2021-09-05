Waves of Praise returns to Myrtle Beach with COVID-19 vaccines in tow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of people showed up at this year’s Waves of Praise festival in Myrtle Beach, but this year’s event was about more than music.

The annual gospel event attracted people from across the country to Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on both Friday and Saturday, after last year’s event was postponed.

“I wanted to come to this event and be part of the event,” said Desire Richardson, who attended the event. “I’ve been to church all my life ever since I grew up and I came to hear gospel music.”

Those enjoying the concert had their hands raised for the music, and some event rolled up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Organizers partnered with Little River Medical Center to offer the shots through the weekend.

“I caught a lot of the stigma that comes along with it,” said Velton Matthews, who got his shot Saturday. “I don’t have that fear at all and I’m glad I did it.”

Matthews said he got his shot today for his family.

“I have a nephew, he is little and he is in daycare. So I wanted to take extra precaution to definitely make my home stay safe,” he said.

Officials said at least a dozen people got their vaccine at the event as of Saturday evening, and they see it as an opportunity to do more in the community.

“People to come out not only to enjoy the festivity but to also get their shots,” said Frankie Weaver, manager of the Little River Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.