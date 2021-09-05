Submit a Tip
Gamecocks open Beamer Era with a win against Eastern Illinois

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Shane Beamer era for the University of South Carolina kicked off in style as the Gamecocks defeated Eastern Illinois 46-0 to open the season.

The Gamecocks drew first blood when Zeb Noland kept a drive alive during a third-and-long scramble for a first down before finding Nick Muse standing in the middle of the field on the goal line for a four-yard touchdown reception. The Gamecocks then converted on the two-point conversion as Muse punched it in.

Later in the first quarter Noland found Jaheim Bell for a three yard score putting the Garnet and Black ahead 15-0.

In the second quarter Noland continued rolling hitting Josh Vann on a 12 yard slant for his third touchdown pass of the day to put the Gamecocks up 22-0.

At the end of the second quarter the Gamecocks struck pay dirt once again when Noland hit Zaquandre White to put Carolina up 29-0.

In the third quarter Parker White kicked a 36-yard field goal to push the South Carolina lead to 32-0.

In the fourth quarter Noland increased the Gamecock’s lead to 39-0 when he hit a wide open Zaquandre White for a 63-yard touchdown -- White’s second of the game.

Jordan Burch then intercepted Chris Katrenick and returned it 61-yards for the pick six putting the Gamecocks up 46-0.

Noland finished the game going 13 for 22 with 121 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Gamecocks special teams unit blocked two punts in the first half.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

