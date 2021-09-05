Gamecocks open Beamer Era with a win against Eastern Illinois

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Shane Beamer era for the University of South Carolina kicked off in style as the Gamecocks defeated Eastern Illinois 46-0 to open the season.

The Gamecocks drew first blood when Zeb Noland kept a drive alive during a third-and-long scramble for a first down before finding Nick Muse standing in the middle of the field on the goal line for a four-yard touchdown reception. The Gamecocks then converted on the two-point conversion as Muse punched it in.

Later in the first quarter Noland found Jaheim Bell for a three yard score putting the Garnet and Black ahead 15-0.

In the second quarter Noland continued rolling hitting Josh Vann on a 12 yard slant for his third touchdown pass of the day to put the Gamecocks up 22-0.

At the end of the second quarter the Gamecocks struck pay dirt once again when Noland hit Zaquandre White to put Carolina up 29-0.

In the third quarter Parker White kicked a 36-yard field goal to push the South Carolina lead to 32-0.

In the fourth quarter Noland increased the Gamecock’s lead to 39-0 when he hit a wide open Zaquandre White for a 63-yard touchdown -- White’s second of the game.

Jordan Burch then intercepted Chris Katrenick and returned it 61-yards for the pick six putting the Gamecocks up 46-0.

Noland finished the game going 13 for 22 with 121 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Gamecocks special teams unit blocked two punts in the first half.

