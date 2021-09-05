Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: A rain-free end to the weekend leads to the return of heat and humidity

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer temperatures and higher humidity returns to the forecast as we head into the remainder of the weekend. Today’s forecast features high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s across the beaches and upper 80s for inland areas. As winds shift from the south, it will begin to feel a bit muggier compared to yesterday, especially this afternoon. The good news is that we will remain rain-free today, still making for a sunny and warm day spent at the beach.

Beach Forecast - Today
Beach Forecast - Today(WMBF)

Heading into Labor Day, we really start to see summer-like weather return to the area. This means hotter temperatures and higher humidity, with a few rain chances sprinkled in as well. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and low 90s for most. A 20% chance of a few, brief hit or miss downpours will be possible with the majority of the area staying dry and mostly sunny.

Labor Day Forecast
Labor Day Forecast(WMBF)

The summer-like feel will continue throughout most of next week, with no real significant relief from the humidity any time soon. A few spotty showers throughout the new work week could help some to keep a few folks cooler out there, but otherwise get used to the heat!

Muggy Meter This Week
Muggy Meter This Week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler Richardson
17-year-old girl found dead outside Conway church, 19-year-old charged
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
Police investigating after man shot in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Schools implements new options to reduce quarantine period for students, staff
Demarreon McDaniel
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after deadly Robeson County shooting

Latest News

Today at the Beach
FIRST ALERT: Low humidity and abundant sunshine for the start of the holiday weekend
Saturday Weather
Saturday Forecast
Lower humidity, nice Labor Day weekend
Lower humidity, nice Labor Day weekend
The muggy meter will be low today and tomorrow. Take advantage of this cooler weather!
FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity, nice Labor Day weekend