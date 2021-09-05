FIRST ALERT: A rain-free end to the weekend leads to the return of heat and humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer temperatures and higher humidity returns to the forecast as we head into the remainder of the weekend. Today’s forecast features high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s across the beaches and upper 80s for inland areas. As winds shift from the south, it will begin to feel a bit muggier compared to yesterday, especially this afternoon. The good news is that we will remain rain-free today, still making for a sunny and warm day spent at the beach.

Beach Forecast - Today (WMBF)

Heading into Labor Day, we really start to see summer-like weather return to the area. This means hotter temperatures and higher humidity, with a few rain chances sprinkled in as well. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and low 90s for most. A 20% chance of a few, brief hit or miss downpours will be possible with the majority of the area staying dry and mostly sunny.

Labor Day Forecast (WMBF)

The summer-like feel will continue throughout most of next week, with no real significant relief from the humidity any time soon. A few spotty showers throughout the new work week could help some to keep a few folks cooler out there, but otherwise get used to the heat!

Muggy Meter This Week (WMBF)

