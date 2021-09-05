3 Horry County Fire Rescue members injured after crash involving ambulance

Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to a crash involving an ambulance early Sunday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of Horry County Fire Rescue were hurt after a crash involving an ambulance early Sunday morning.

HCFR said it responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area RIver Oaks Drive and Red River Court in Myrtle Beach at around 6:20 a.m.

Three HCFR personnel were taken to the hospital with injuries, but further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

