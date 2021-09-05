3 Horry County Fire Rescue members injured after crash involving ambulance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of Horry County Fire Rescue were hurt after a crash involving an ambulance early Sunday morning.

HCFR said it responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area RIver Oaks Drive and Red River Court in Myrtle Beach at around 6:20 a.m.

Three HCFR personnel were taken to the hospital with injuries, but further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

