WWII veteran wasn’t expected to live long enough for special Knoxville flight
Bob Sliger is in short-term hospice care and will turn 99-years-old this month.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A World War II Airforce veteran, who is now in short-term hospice care, said he wasn’t expected to live long enough to experience what happened Friday.
A nonprofit called Dream Flights takes seniors and United States military veterans, living in long-term care facilities, on special flights. According to the group’s website, it serves veterans who “have always had a burning desire to soar like an eagle.”
Bob Sliger worked as an engineer on B-24 bombers test flights in San Diego. He enlisted when he was 20-years-old. He’s turning 99-years-old this month.
“I’m on hospice now, short term hospice, they expected me to leave a month or two or go and here I am,” said Sliger.
Sliger said he has had problems with his heart. He is currently on a pacemaker.
Dream Flights gave Sliger and two other Knoxville veterans who live in the Arbor Terrace Community a chance to fly.
“I would have been a pilot, if I didn’t have to wear glasses,” said Sliger.
He was grateful for the experience and it left him smiling ear to ear.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.