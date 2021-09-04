Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sources: Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, along with his other son, Buster, announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of their killers.(Provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating a shooting in Hampton County.

Sources tell Live 5 the person shot was Alex Murdaugh.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby says the request for SLED to investigate the incident was made by the Hampton County Sheriff.

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh and the husband of Margaret Murdaugh who were found shot to death in Colleton County in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler Richardson
17-year-old girl found dead outside Conway church, 19-year-old charged
Horry County Schools implements new options to reduce quarantine period for students, staff
Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 90 Thursday...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist, 72, killed in crash on Highway 90 in Little River
Larry is now a hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Larry is now a hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane this weekend
The South Carolina National Guard is being called on to assist Tidelands Health as COVID-19...
Tidelands Health ‘inundated’ with surge of COVID cases, National Guard called on to assist

Latest News

Police investigating after man shot in Myrtle Beach
‘I miss being here’: Clemson, Georgia fans get out early as Bank of America Stadium preps for...
‘I miss being here’: Clemson, Georgia fans get out early as Bank of America Stadium preps for packed Top 5 matchup
HCFR member Ed Begovich recovered an American flag during a search and rescue mission in...
Horry County Fire Rescue member saves American flag in Louisiana during Ida recovery
Demarreon McDaniel
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after deadly Robeson County shooting