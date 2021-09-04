Submit a Tip
Police investigating after man shot in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Saturday the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Hemingway Street. Officers were made aware of the incident after a male victim sought treatment at a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

