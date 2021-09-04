Horry County Fire Rescue member saves American flag in Louisiana during Ida recovery
GRAND ISLE, La. (WMBF) - A member of Horry County Fire Rescue is helping out with the Gulf Coast’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.
According to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, HCFR member Ed Begovich was part of a task force in Grand Isle, Louisana earlier in the week.
LIFT UP LOUISIANA | Join our effort to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida
Per a report from South Carolina Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones, Begovich and a U.S. Customs & Border Patrol agent founded an American flag that looked to be underneath some wood during a search and rescue mission,
Officials said the flag now flies on the deck of the home.
The South Carolina Fire Marshal’s Twitter account also posted a photo of the task force and border patrol agents early Saturday. while the SCDLLR thanked them further for their work.
Begovich is one of three members of HCFR who were heading to Lousiana to help with recovery efforts.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.