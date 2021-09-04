FIRST ALERT: Low humidity and abundant sunshine for the start of the holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more day of pleasant temperatures and low humidity is on the way as we head into the weekend. We’ve seen temperatures start off in the low 50s for some this morning! This taste of fall will continue through most of the day as high temperatures only warm into the low 80s for highs this afternoon. Low humidity will also return to today’s forecast and enjoy it while you can!

As we head into the rest of the weekend, big changes will take place. Winds will start to shift blowing in warm and muggy air from our southwest. This means increasing heat and humidity, with an uncomfortable forecast starting as early as Sunday.

Sunday will remain sunny and dry, even as heat and humidity continues to build in. High temperatures tomorrow will climb into the middle and upper 80s. For Labor Day, feels like temperatures will return to the 90s as highs top out in the upper 80s. A 20% chance of a stray shower or storm will be possible, but any outdoor labor day plans should get the green light as most stay mainly dry throughout the weekend.

