Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Low humidity and abundant sunshine for the start of the holiday weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One more day of pleasant temperatures and low humidity is on the way as we head into the weekend. We’ve seen temperatures start off in the low 50s for some this morning! This taste of fall will continue through most of the day as high temperatures only warm into the low 80s for highs this afternoon. Low humidity will also return to today’s forecast and enjoy it while you can!

Today at the Beach
Today at the Beach(WMBF)

As we head into the rest of the weekend, big changes will take place. Winds will start to shift blowing in warm and muggy air from our southwest. This means increasing heat and humidity, with an uncomfortable forecast starting as early as Sunday.

Hot and Humid Forecast
Hot and Humid Forecast(WMBF)

Sunday will remain sunny and dry, even as heat and humidity continues to build in. High temperatures tomorrow will climb into the middle and upper 80s. For Labor Day, feels like temperatures will return to the 90s as highs top out in the upper 80s. A 20% chance of a stray shower or storm will be possible, but any outdoor labor day plans should get the green light as most stay mainly dry throughout the weekend.

Labor Day Forecast
Labor Day Forecast(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
17-year-old girl found dead behind Conway church, coroner says
Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 90 Thursday...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist, 72, killed in crash on Highway 90 in Little River
Horry County Schools implements new options to reduce quarantine period for students, staff
Larry is now a hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Larry is now a hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane this weekend
The South Carolina National Guard is being called on to assist Tidelands Health as COVID-19...
Tidelands Health ‘inundated’ with surge of COVID cases, National Guard called on to assist

Latest News

Saturday Weather
Saturday Forecast
Lower humidity, nice Labor Day weekend
Lower humidity, nice Labor Day weekend
The muggy meter will be low today and tomorrow. Take advantage of this cooler weather!
FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity, nice Labor Day weekend
Clear and comfortable.
FIRST ALERT: Coolest night in months on the way