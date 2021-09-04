Deputies investigating homicide in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are on the scene of a deadly incident in the Pee Dee.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, investigators and detectives are in the area of Long Road in the Allenton Community, which is east of Lumberton.

No other details were immediately available. Wilkins said more information will be available later.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.