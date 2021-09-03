Submit a Tip
Where are South Carolina’s winningest lottery stores?

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Are you feeling lucky? Then maybe you’re wondering what store to buy a lottery ticket from!

WMBF News asked the South Carolina Education Lottery which stores are considered the winningest in the state, and officials provided a list of 25. The list includes locations that sold winning tickets of over $500 within the past year.

Of those stores, six were in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee - and four of those were in Myrtle Beach alone:

In fact, three of the state’s “luckiest” stores were in Myrtle Beach, with millions in winnings being handed out through winning tickets of at least $500:

  • Circle K, 4301 River Oak Drive ($4,316,254 in total winnings)
  • Murphy USA, 10826 Kings Road ($3,056,749 in total winnings)
  • Coastal Petro, 595 Burcale Road ($2,045,415 in total winnings)

You can view this interactive map below to see which stores were the winningest across the state:

