Virtual learning? Face-to-face? A look at where schools stand in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As COVID-19 cases continue rising in South Carolina, many school districts are faced with the decision of whether or not to continue face-to-face learning.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Education, 17 districts have already moved to some form of virtual or hybrid learning as of Sept. 3. Hybrid learning means that some individual schools in a given district have gone virtual, while others have not.

The map below illustrates how things are statewide as of Sept. 3, with most districts remaining in face-to-face formats. Hybrid districts are highlighted in purple, while fully virtual ones are in yellow.

This map from the South Carolina Department of Educations shows which learning methods districts are using across the state. (SC Department of Education)

Some schools and districts in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have recently decided to move virtual, including:

All schools in Florence School District 4 (virtual through Sept. 8)

Andrews High School (virtual through Sept. 7)

Carvers Bay High School (virtual through Sept. 7)

Georgetown Middle School (virtual through Sept. 7)

Georgetown High School (virtual through Sept. 7)

Kensington Elementary School (virtual through Sept. 7)

McDonald Elementary (virtual through Sept. 7)

Aynor Middle School (virtual through Sept. 10)

Conway High School (virtual through Sept. 10)

Early College High School (virtual through Sept. 9)

Loris Middle School (virtual through Sept. 16)

Whittemore Park Middle School (virtual through Sept. 17)

This story will be updated as more schools decide to go back to face-to-face learning or decide on alternate methods.

