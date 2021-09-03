Submit a Tip
SCHP: 2 killed in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer in Bennettsville area

(Raycom)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver and passenger of an SUV were killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon in the Bennettsville area, troopers said.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 2 p.m. a Dodge Durango SUV was on Gravel Pit Road when the driver went through a stop sign and was hit by a tractor-trailer on Salem Road.

Lee added that the SUV caught fire and the driver and passenger died in the crash.

The names of those killed have not been released.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

