S.C. teacher dies of COVID-19, sources say

Lori Hall
Lori Hall(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WYFF/WMBF) - An Upstate teacher has died of COVID-19, sources told WYFF News 4 Thursday.

Lori Hall was a teacher at Rudolph Gordon School in Simpsonville. The school teaches students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Hall was a special education specialist, according to the school’s website.

The Greenville County School District confirmed Hall’s death Thursday evening, saying:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lori Hall, and will not fail to remember her family during this very difficult loss. For more than 20 years she selflessly served children and families, which means the positive impact she made on our community will be felt for years to come.”

School district spokesperson Tim Waller said Hall taught at Rudolph Gordon School since 2015.

She previously taught at Sue Cleveland Elementary, Berea Middle and Plain Elementary, Waller said.

Friends and colleagues rallied behind Hall this week, sharing on social media she was fighting COVID in the hospital. There, they asked everyone at Rudolph Gordon and around the district to wear purple Monday, Hall’s favorite color.

Rudolph Gordon principal Rhonda Rhodes sent the following message to Rudolph Gordon families:

“It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of our beloved teacher Mrs. Lori Hall. She has been a fixture at Rudolph Gordon for seven years and will be greatly missed. In the coming days we will do our best to support and comfort her family and our entire RGS Family in every way we can. Trained grief counselors will be present in our school and ready to assist teachers or students who need someone to talk to. Please let us know if you have concerns about your child. We will discuss at a later time the best way to honor and memorialize Mrs. Hall’s time at Rudolph Gordon. Thank you, as always for your support of our school and community especially during this challenging time.”

