Police: 72-year-old Mullins man shot while sleeping, neighbor’s home damaged

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 72-year-old Pee Dee man was hurt in his sleep after a shooting early Friday morning.

According to a report obtained by WMBF News, officers from the Mullins Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired at around 1:10 a.m. Police then received a call from a man who said he had been shot on East Lowman Street.

Officers then met up with the man, who had a gunshot wound to his left arm. The victim told police he was hit by a bullet while he was asleep, and a bullet hole was later found behind the bed.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No other details were made available regarding his condition.

A neighbor told police her home had also been shot in the incident, as five bullet holes were found in two separate walls of her home. Several shell casings were also found in the roadway nearby.

The woman also told police her son received threatening messages recently, and another witness said they saw a black SUV driving by immediately as the shooting occurred.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mullins Police Department.

