Person ejected from vehicle, motorcycle catches fire after crash on Highway 90

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash on Highway 90 Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Robert Edge Parkway in Little River at 8:12 p.m. after reports of a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car.

HCFR said one person was ejected from the car as a result of the wreck, and the motorcycle caught fire. The blaze was extinguished by first responders at the scene.

One person was also being taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition, but their injuries were described as serious.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders continue to work. The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted county crews at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

