Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Person ejected from vehicle, motorcycle catches fire after crash on Highway 90

Crews were called to the area of Robert Edge Parkway in Little River after a crash Thursday...
Crews were called to the area of Robert Edge Parkway in Little River after a crash Thursday night.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash on Highway 90 Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Robert Edge Parkway in Little River at 8:12 p.m. after reports of a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car.

HCFR said one person was ejected from the car as a result of the wreck, and the motorcycle caught fire. The blaze was extinguished by first responders at the scene.

One person was also being taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition, but their injuries were described as serious.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders continue to work. The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted county crews at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry is on track to become a major hurricane by the start of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Larry forms, forecast to become a hurricane
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Authorities have released additional details on a bomb threat Tuesday at a Circle K convenience...
‘There are several bombs’: Threat against Circle K prompts CCU to issue shelter in place order
Larry is now a hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Larry is now a hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane this weekend

Latest News

Myrtle Beach chamber studying impact seeking impact of student quarantines on businesses
Myrtle Beach chamber studying impact seeking impact of student quarantines on businesses
NASCAR Foundation
Darlington Raceway, NASCAR Foundation build hope for Pee Dee child battling cancer
Myrtle Beach chamber studying impact seeking impact of student quarantines on businesses
Myrtle Beach Chamber studying impact seeking impact of student quarantines on businesses
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says