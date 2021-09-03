No. 22 Coastal Carolina routs The Citadel in opener, 52-14

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - No. 22 Coastal Carolina picked things up in 2021 right where they left off in 2020.

The Chanticleers put up over 600 yards of total offense and played stingy defense in a commanding 52-14 win over The Citadel on Thursday.

Even with some penalties hanging over the team, Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell said he was overall pleased with how the season started.

“I think any time, you want to come out the gate well,” he said following the game. “We started off really well there in the first half - offense, defense and special teams. Any time you play a team like them, it’s a tough, physical team - you know what you’re getting. I thought our guys stepped up to that challenge. We weren’t overlooking them, we were prepared, we were ready and our guys came out and played well.”

Things got going early and often for Coastal, with the team’s first seven possessions ending in points. Shermani Jones and Reese White provided a dual threat on the ground, each scoring a pair of touchdowns through the first three quarters.

Jones would go on to lead all Chanticleer rushers with 100 yards on nine carries.

Sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall also got in the scoring column, finding Jaivon Heiligh on a 30-yard connection late in the second quarter. McCall’s night was done by the third quarter, finishing 262 yards through the air and completing nearly 85% of his passes.

Bryce Carpenter then took over under center, leading a 75-yard drive in the third quarter capped off by a 49-yard touchdown throw to Xavier Gravette. Redshirt freshman Braydon Bennett punched in the team’s final score on the ground with nearly two minutes to go.

The Bulldogs found the end zone later in the second half on a pair of scoring runs from Nathan Storch and Raleigh Webb, but only had 232 yards of total offense on the night.

The Chants will host Kansas at home next Friday, the program’s first-ever home game against a Power Five opponent. Coastal has also won its past two games against the Jayhawks.

