Leaders in Loris, Surfside Beach discuss spending American Rescue Plan funds

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Large municipalities across the Palmetto State have already received and spent some of their share of the American Rescue Plan money, but smaller ones are just now getting a look at how much money they will receive.

Cities and towns with less than 50,000 people had to wait for the state of South Carolina to request the money on their behalf. On Monday, the state Department of Administration said they had started the process of requesting the $435 million for 254 small towns and cities across the state.

Now it is up to their governments to decide how they want to spend it.

City of Loris interim administrator Keith Massey said Loris should get around $1.2 million in total. The payments will be split up, with half the money this year and half in 2022.

“Honestly, small towns like us could really use these funds due to COVID issues,” Massey said.

Massey said while waiting for their share, they looked at how larger governments spent theirs. The money comes with strict guidelines for how it can be spent, and certain things like new capital projects are not allowed. They’re looking at what kind of infrastructure improvements they can make that fall within the guidelines. Over the next few weeks, he said they will work with city council to come up with a concrete plan.

While some might see the American Rescue Plan funds as controversial, Massey said it will make a huge impact on the city.

“I don’t get into the political side of this, but this type of money and aid from the federal government is tremendous to a small municipality like us,” Massey said.

In Surfside Beach, tourism is top of mind.

Town administrator William Shanahan said the town should get $2.5 million split over two years in relief money. Over the next few weeks, he’ll consult with the town council on a finalized list.

“We have a police department that needs to be upgraded, but is that more important than the fire department? But is that more important than getting that pier built so we can get tourism up? So I mean, we will set down and we will look at all of that and then we will create a clear picture of priorities,” Shanahan said.

When it comes to why smaller governments had to wait, Massey said he’s not exactly sure. But he thinks the state assumed smaller governments either would not know how to go about requesting the money or would not have the staff and resources to get it done on their own.

