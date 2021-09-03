‘Just be patient’: Murrells Inlet restaurants preparing for busy Labor Day weekend

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the start of Labor Day weekend, and the beaches are already packed with people soaking in the last days of summer.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said hotel occupancy rates are expected to surpass 90%, which is 10% percent higher than last year.

And many of those visitors will be focused on new and exciting places to eat, including restaurants in Murrells Inlet.

Many restaurant owners in that area said they’re expecting to see their parking lots filled with people this weekend. But they’re also asking the public to keep in mind that some of the businesses are still experiencing staffing shortages.

Mike Zalloum, the owner of Uncle Mikey’s Brick Oven pizza, said like many businesses, his restaurant has been having a tough time hiring workers. He said right now they have four employees but need seven to be at full staff.

But despite being short-staffed, they are ready to handle the labor day crowds.

“I ask all the customers just be patient with everybody, not only here, every restaurant,” Zalloum said. “And just enjoy your time.”

Michael McCants, the assistant manager at River City Cafe just across the street from Uncle Mikey’s, agrees.

But even though his restaurant is also a little short-handed, he said his team is doing an exceptional job handling the day-to-day demands. He added that the workers are banking on welcoming even more customers this Labor Day weekend.

“More of the struggle of the year, having a much shorter staff than usual,” McCants said. “I actually hope it does get a little busy for us, that way our servers can make some money. Just be patient with us because if we have a packed house it’s going to be a waiting time.”

It’s also a similar case just up the road at Wahoo’s Fish House.

“Staff wise, we’ve been doing pretty good, front of the house wise,” said the manager Derek Korb. “Back of the house, we’ve been struggling to find enough kitchen help and everything. Poor guys back there been working six days a week, some seven. Trying to find them a break and give them a chance to have some sort of social life has been a challenge.”

Korb said thanks to his workers, the business is in a position to handle any holiday rush of customers.

“The only thing that may really hinder people is a bit of a wait time because we only got so many seats in the building, especially the bigger parties,” Korb said. “We just ask everyone to be patient and bear with us.”

