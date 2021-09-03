It’s Labor Day Race Weekend at the Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (RELEASE) -The Tradition Continues with the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery on Sept. 4-5!

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will start the weekend with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

For the first time in track history, Darlington will host a NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 5 with the In It To Win It 200, the second race in the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, at 1:30 p.m. followed by the 72nd running of the famed Cook Out Southern 500® race to launch the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at 6:00 p.m. Post-race fireworks after Cup race.