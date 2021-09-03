It’s Labor Day Race Weekend at the Darlington Raceway
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, SC (RELEASE) -The Tradition Continues with the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery on Sept. 4-5!
- The NASCAR Xfinity Series will start the weekend with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m.
- For the first time in track history, Darlington will host a NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 5 with the In It To Win It 200, the second race in the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, at 1:30 p.m. followed by the 72nd running of the famed Cook Out Southern 500® race to launch the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at 6:00 p.m. Post-race fireworks after Cup race.
- Darlington first hosted the Southern 500® Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950. The track added the NASCAR Convertible Series to its spring schedule in 1957-59; the series eventually became a part of the Cup Series. From 1960 to 2004, Darlington annually hosted two Cup Series race weekends – one in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend. In 2015, the Southern 500® returned to its traditional date on Labor Day weekend.
