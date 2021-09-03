Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

It’s Labor Day Race Weekend at the Darlington Raceway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, SC (RELEASE) -The Tradition Continues with the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery on Sept. 4-5!

  • The NASCAR Xfinity Series will start the weekend with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m.
  • For the first time in track history, Darlington will host a NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 5 with the In It To Win It 200, the second race in the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, at 1:30 p.m. followed by the 72nd running of the famed Cook Out Southern 500® race to launch the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at 6:00 p.m. Post-race fireworks after Cup race.
  • Darlington first hosted the Southern 500® Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950. The track added the NASCAR Convertible Series to its spring schedule in 1957-59; the series eventually became a part of the Cup Series. From 1960 to 2004, Darlington annually hosted two Cup Series race weekends – one in the spring and one on Labor Day weekend. In 2015, the Southern 500® returned to its traditional date on Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Larry is now a hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Larry is now a hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane this weekend
Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 90 Thursday...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist, 72, killed in crash on Highway 90 in Little River
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
I-73 project overcomes large, legal hurdle after judge dismisses environmental group’s lawsuit

Latest News

gst
Labor Day Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway-Part 1
gst
Fitness Fun with Derrion: 180 Degree Fitness workout
gst
Labor Day Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway-Part 2
gst
Fitness Fun with Derrion: 180 Degree Fitness