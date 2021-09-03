Horry County Schools sees slight drop in student quarantines; remains over 11K

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of Horry County students in quarantine saw a slight drop.

The school district released COVID-19 numbers on Friday which show 11,400 students have been placed in quarantine due to close contact with COVID-19. It’s compared to Thursday’s quarantine numbers which were at 11,600.

There was a slight increase in positive COVID-19 student cases at 1,092, compared to 1,045 on Thursday.

The total number of staff out in quarantine is at 272 while there are 96 positive COVID-19 staff cases.

Here is a list of schools with over 250 students placed in quarantine, according to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard:

Conway High School (temporarily moved to two weeks of distance learning): 800

Ten Oaks Middle School (temporarily moved to two weeks of distance learning): 517

North Myrtle Beach High School: 468

St. James Elementary School: 402

Aynor Middle School (temporarily moved to two weeks of distance learning): 387

Ocean Bay Middle School: 373

St. James Intermediate School: 368

Myrtle Beach Middle School: 352

St. James High School: 350

Aynor High School: 349

Green Sea Floyds Middle and High: 317

Myrtle Beach Elementary School: 317

Socastee High School: 298

Pee Dee Elementary School: 296

Loris High School: 291

River Oaks Elementary School: 288

Loris Middle School (temporarily moved to two weeks of distance learning): 260

