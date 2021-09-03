Submit a Tip
Horry County Schools sees slight drop in student quarantines; remains over 11K

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of Horry County students in quarantine saw a slight drop.

The school district released COVID-19 numbers on Friday which show 11,400 students have been placed in quarantine due to close contact with COVID-19. It’s compared to Thursday’s quarantine numbers which were at 11,600.

There was a slight increase in positive COVID-19 student cases at 1,092, compared to 1,045 on Thursday.

The total number of staff out in quarantine is at 272 while there are 96 positive COVID-19 staff cases.

Here is a list of schools with over 250 students placed in quarantine, according to the Horry County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard:

  • Conway High School (temporarily moved to two weeks of distance learning): 800
  • Ten Oaks Middle School (temporarily moved to two weeks of distance learning): 517
  • North Myrtle Beach High School: 468
  • St. James Elementary School: 402
  • Aynor Middle School (temporarily moved to two weeks of distance learning): 387
  • Ocean Bay Middle School: 373
  • St. James Intermediate School: 368
  • Myrtle Beach Middle School: 352
  • St. James High School: 350
  • Aynor High School: 349
  • Green Sea Floyds Middle and High: 317
  • Myrtle Beach Elementary School: 317
  • Socastee High School: 298
  • Pee Dee Elementary School: 296
  • Loris High School: 291
  • River Oaks Elementary School: 288
  • Loris Middle School (temporarily moved to two weeks of distance learning): 260

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

