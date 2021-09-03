Highway 90 development projects make their way to Horry County Council despite rezoning resolution

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two new housing developments may be coming to an already crowded Highway 90.

The Horry County Planning Commission considered the rezoning proposals at a meeting Thursday night.

Horry County Council members recently passed a resolution saying they intend to stop rezoning high-density properties along Highway 90 until there are improvements to the infrastructure.

Both projects that went before the planning commission, however, sort of skated around the rezoning resolution.

One changed the project to fit the parameters, the other is located outside the resolution’s area.

That means Horry County Council will have some decisions to make.

The first project is at the intersection of Highway 90 and Old Reaves Road and does fall within the resolution’s area geographically. The rezoning would be considered high-density.

However, the first few phases of the project were approved before the council passed the resolution.

The developer is asking to amend the zoning to fit a few more houses in, with the project already proposing 250 new homes in the area.

The developer wanted to add 16 more with Thursday night, but the council’s resolution included a cut-off of 14,500 sqft. lots for high density.

Anything below that, they don’t intend to approve. So, the developer dropped the extra homes from 16 down to 11, which would have 14,500 square foot lots and meet the cut-off.

“This development came about over a period of time and phases,” said Planning Commissioner Pamela Dawson. “If it had come to us in today’s environment, it would have come to us under a much different set of regulations. It is what it is, and it’s coming to us the way that it is.”

The planning commission is giving that project’s zoning amendment a positive recommendation.

The other development on the agenda would be up in Longs just past Highway 22, so just out of the resolution’s area.

The proposal there is for about 170 lots, the average size only 7,500 square feet, or about half what the county is asking for inside the resolution area.

Some people in attendance raised concerns about the impact on nearby wildlife.

The developer agreed to add more of a buffer between the two Carolina bays on the property and the new homes.

Ultimately only one commissioner opposed the project.

“We got these small lots again,” said Planning Commissioner Michael Masciarelli. “We’re all on top of these wetlands. There may be some issues of what we may be hurting. I just think we need to look at this further.”

The planning commission is giving both Highway 90 rezonings positive recommendations, and they now head to county council for approval.

Horry County Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.