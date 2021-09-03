Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often

The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has long been the butt of jokes about its ice cream machines, which many customers say are always broken.

Social media users complain, comedians rib the company, and a developer even made an app to track broken machines.

Now, the federal government is getting involved.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Trade Commission reached out to several McDonald’s franchisees this summer to try to figure out what’s going on.

Many of those owners are right there with customers in terms of frustration when they can’t serve shakes, McFlurries or soft serve ice cream.

They say the machines are too complex and require a four-hour-long cleaning cycle at night that often fails.

The company that makes the machines says it’s important to make sure equipment that uses dairy products is sanitized properly.

It’s not exactly clear what the FTC is investigating, but it is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.

The agency also appears interested in a franchisee’s right to repair the machine on their own.

Many have done so because they say waiting for an official fix from corporate McDonald’s takes too long. But the company that makes the machines says unauthorized fixes void the warranty.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd...
Twin boys found dead in vehicle outside daycare were 20 months old, coroner says
Larry is now a hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Larry is now a hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane this weekend
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating
Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 90 Thursday...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist, 72, killed in crash on Highway 90 in Little River
South Carolina Supreme Court upholds ban on mask mandates in schools in Columbia ruling

Latest News

Cecil Williamson, Jr.
Darlington man charged, accused of financially exploiting elderly victim
:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism
The city of Loris is just one out of 254 small municipalities in South Carolina that had to...
Leaders in Loris, Surfside Beach discuss spending American Rescue Plan funds
An estimated 8.9 million people will lose these weekly benefit payments.
Federal unemployment benefits expire Monday
Smoke billows across the New York City skyline after two hijacked planes crashed into the twin...
Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001