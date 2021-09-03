Submit a Tip
Former New England Patriots Wide Receiver dies in motorcycle crash in Richland County

Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.
Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.(123RF)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former New England Patriot has died in a motorcycle crash in Richland County, officials say.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, David Patten, Jr., 47, of Columbia died in a motorcycle accident that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Clemson Road and Old Clemson Road.

Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

