FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity, nice Labor Day weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What a beautiful morning! It’s cool and refreshing as you step out the door to get your day started!

Comfortable weather!
Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s today under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will remain low, perfect for any beach plans or outdoor plans for your Friday!

The weekend forecast will start to warm up for Sunday and into Monday.
Saturday will be the last comfortable day with plenty of sunshine, a light breeze, low humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s once again. Humidity will start to increase on Sunday as temperatures rebound into the middle and upper 80s. If you’re headed up to Darlington for the races this weekend, pack the sunscreen and prepare for the return of humidity for the second half of the weekend.

The muggy meter will be low today and tomorrow. Take advantage of this cooler weather!
By Labor Day, the humidity will return to miserable levels. The heat index will return into the upper 90s to near 100.

