Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Two

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday brings another night of high school football to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

While some games were canceled this week, several local teams were able to find matchups as the season kicks into full gear.

This page will be updated with final scores as they come in throughout the night. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Friday

  • New Hanover at Carolina Forest, 7 p.m.
  • Ashley Ridge at Wilson, 7:05 p.m.
  • Camden at Hartsville
  • South Florence at Irmo
  • Cheraw at Darlington
  • Waccamaw at Eugene Ashley, 7 p.m.
  • Latta at Great Falls
  • Andrew Jackson at Mullins
  • Lake View at East Clarendon
  • Johnsonville at North Central
  • Manning at Hannah-Pamplico
  • Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian
  • St. John’s Christian Academy at Dillon Christian, 7 p.m.
  • Thomas Sumter Academy at Carolina Academy

Saturday

  • Lakewood at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

