Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Two

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday brings another night of high school football to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

While some games were canceled this week, several local teams were able to find matchups as the season kicks into full gear.

This page will be updated with final scores as they come in throughout the night. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Friday

New Hanover at Carolina Forest, 7 p.m.

Ashley Ridge at Wilson, 7:05 p.m.

Camden at Hartsville

South Florence at Irmo

Cheraw at Darlington

Waccamaw at Eugene Ashley, 7 p.m.

Latta at Great Falls

Andrew Jackson at Mullins

Lake View at East Clarendon

Johnsonville at North Central

Manning at Hannah-Pamplico

Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian

St. John’s Christian Academy at Dillon Christian, 7 p.m.

Thomas Sumter Academy at Carolina Academy

Saturday

Lakewood at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

