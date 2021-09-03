Submit a Tip
DHEC: Nearly 4,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 293 in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 4,685 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 608,946 and confirmed deaths to 9,434, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 293 new confirmed cases but no confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 127 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 46,627 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 12.6%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

CLICK HERE for a vaccination location near you.

