DHEC: Nearly 4,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 293 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 4,685 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 608,946 and confirmed deaths to 9,434, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 293 new confirmed cases but no confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 127 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 46,627 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 12.6%.

