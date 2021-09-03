Darlington Raceway, NASCAR Foundation build hope for Pee Dee child battling cancer

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Eevie Richardson is four years old from Florence County, in the midst of the biggest fight of her young life.

Eevie was diagnosed with leukemia last April but is currently in remission, and is facing the homestretch of her battle.

So who better to lift her spirits than folks who plenty about turning into the homestretch?

The NASCAR Foundation and Darlington Raceway came together to build an outdoor playset for Eevie, something the foundation has done for over a decade now.

Eevie’s playset is one of 15 the foundation will build across NASCAR country this year.

Her father, Dustin Richardson, looked like they were entering the winner’s circle as they explored the new play set in their backyard.

“As soon as these people go away, we’re going to be on this playset I’m sure of it,” he said. “She’s probably going to wear me out going down the slide with her. I don’t know who’s more excited, her playing or me watching her play.”

Public playgrounds still pose a health risk while Eevie’s in remission, but now she has a safe place to play right at home.

“She knows people are pulling for her, and thinking about her, and that’s what NASCAR is about,” said Nichole Krieger, Executive Director of the NASCAR Foundation. “We’re a family, so we want to help those kids in our community.”

Dead On Tools, the NASCAR Foundation and Darlington Raceway officials all played a role in putting Eevie’s playset together.

Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said this weekend’s Southern 500 pales in comparison to the joy they’re bringing to this four-year-old girl.

“Sure we’re here to put on a great race this weekend, sure we’re here to entertain people,” he said. “But when you stop and think about it, we’re here for the people. The people in this community, the people in our sport and it’s times like these you’re thankful to be part of a sport like NASCAR.”

