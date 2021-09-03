Submit a Tip
Two-alarm house fire in Conway area leaves three displaced, no injuries reported

Crews are battling a house fire early Friday morning in the Conway area.
Crews are battling a house fire early Friday morning in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a second alarm house fire early Friday morning in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the blaze on Rowe Pond Road at 3:19 a.m., officials say.

The blaze left three people displaced, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. He added they will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 5:15 a.m., crews remain at the scene extinguishing hot spots, Casey said.

The Conway Fire Department also assisted on the call.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

