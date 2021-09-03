Coroner identifies motorcyclist, 72, killed in crash on Highway 90 in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Highway 90 Thursday night.

Crews were called to the accident in the area of Robert Edge Parkway in Little River at 8:12 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Nissan sedan collided with a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle along the highway.

The operator of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, while the driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Michael Allen, 72, from Franklin, N.J., was pronounced dead on scene. She said Allen was residing in Galivants Ferry.

HCFR said one person was ejected from the car as a result of the wreck, and the motorcycle caught fire. The blaze was extinguished by first responders at the scene.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted county crews at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.