17-year-old girl found dead behind Conway church, coroner says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead behind a church in Conway earlier this week, and now a 19-year-old is facing charges.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of Angelina Pacheco, of Conway, was discovered early Wednesday morning.

She was found outside Coastal Community Church, which is off Highway 378.

Pacheco died late Tuesday night and was placed where she was found, according to Willard.

Information on her cause of death was not immediately provided.

An autopsy is underway, and Willard said more information will be available once it’s completed.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.